At least one dog has died during a morning house fire in Genesee Township.
Firefighters were called to the 5000 block of N. Genesee Road around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 18.
Genesee Township Assistant Fire Chief John Courneya said that the homeowner got back to the house just as the fire started.
Courneya said that there were at least four dogs inside, one of which died.
He also said that one person had some minor injuries, including burns and smoke inhalation.
We are working to bring you more information as it becomes available.
