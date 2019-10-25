The Clare County Animal Shelter took in an abandoned dog who was found tied to a tree by an extension cord.
On Monday, Oct. 21, the shelter said the dog was found in a wooded area with no apparent injuries.
The cord was so tight around the tree that the dog could barely move at all, the shelter said.
Until animal control can find the dog’s owner, it’s unclear if he'll be available for adoption.
Currently, he is eating and resting at the Clare County Animal Shelter.
