Blue went missing from her home in Lehigh, Florida last week, but it sounds like she'll be heading back soon.
Her owner believed she was stolen from the sunshine state, but luckily, Blue was microchipped and was taken to the Humane Society of Midland County as a stray.
Blue's owner told the shelter she doesn't know anyone in Michigan, but was ecstatic to know Blue was safe.
The Humane Society got involved, and now tell TV5 that Blue believes they have a ride lined up for her this week.
