A dog in Detroit is now the first in Michigan to test positive for rabies in the last decade and it's prompting urgent warnings to pet owners to get them vaccinated.
While typically found in skunks and bats in Michigan, rabies can be deadly for both animals and humans alike.
"Rabies is really, really nasty. To save you a lot of details, it basically makes its way up to the brain," said Craig Goulet, shelter director at Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center.
It's incredibly dangerous for both animals and humans. According to the World Health Organization, rabies is virtually 100 percent fatal once clinical symptoms occur.
"The actual symptoms that you stereotypically associate with rabies, like foaming at the mouth and those types of things, that is typically too late," Goulet said.
State law requires dogs be vaccinated against rabies, but Goulet said not everyone stays on top of their shots and boosters.
"It is not uncommon that some vaccinations that are on the schedule do fall through the cracks," Goulet said.
He is urging everyone to make sure their dog is up to date with vaccines.
"If there's even a slight risk that your dog or cat would see a wild animal, then our suggestion is definitely to get a rabies vaccination for sure," Goulet said.
He said prevention may save your pets' life.
So far, seven rabid animals have been detected in Michigan this year. The other cases include six bats - one each from Clinton, Ingham, Kent, Oakland, Ottawa, and Midland counties.
(1) comment
STOP!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.