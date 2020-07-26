A cold one while Max chases his buddies?
An indoor dog park is in the works near Grand Rapids. While pets get exercise, their owners might be able to get a drink.
The Plainfield Township Board recently voted to give a liquor license to The Pack Indoor Dog Park, WOOD-TV reported.
The recommendation now goes to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.
“It’s huge,” said co-owner Joelle Wrona. “We’re super excited about that.”
The 10,000-square-foot facility will have a bar overlooking a play area where dogs will be grouped by personality. The business could open by October after construction delays.
“There’s been a ton of interest,” co-owner Raechel Macqueen said. “I think with COVID, people are just so antsy to go out and just do something.”
