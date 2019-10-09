Sherman, a 10-year-old black lab, died a few months after being placed in a senior home as part of a new program.
Sherman was placed at the Landings of Genesee Valley in August.
On Wednesday, Oct. 10, Adopt-A-Pet in Fenton - the organization that helped place Sherman in the home - announced Sherman's passing.
He died from a tumor on his heart, according to Joyce Zentmeyer, kennel administrator at Adopt-A-Pet.
"He spent his last days making seniors happy, and the seniors loving and caring for him rather than in a shelter. For that I am thrilled although I wish we could have know beforehand," Zentmeyer said in an email to TV5.
You can read TV5's previous story on Sherman here.
