Petco announced it is stopping the sales of shock collars.
Laura Ornelas is a Mid-Michigan dog trainer who uses positive reinforcement.
“Teaching dogs what to do instead of punishing them for what not to do,” Ornelas said.
She uses treats like ham and salami instead of punishment, like shock collars.
“The first trainers I worked with were shock collar trainers. I didn’t know any better. And I learned from them. But I was a special education teacher for 20 years. So I know learning theory doesn’t support the use of punishment. It actually causes fear and can cause a lot of aggression issues. I went and got certified a different route and consider myself a positive trainer,” Ornelas said.
That’s why she felt electric when she heard Petco is stopping the shock.
The Humane Society of Midland County is also supporting Petco’s move.
“In the wrong hands can be very bad. I’ve seen absolutely horrible things from shock collars. I’ve seen dogs come in with burns all around their necks. I just had two coon hounds from another shelter come in, one with an embedded shock collar,” said Beth Wellman, with the Humane Society of Midland County.
“In any hands they can do damage to dogs. But especially in the hands of somebody who has no idea what to do. Really, there’s no use for them at all,” Ornelas said.
