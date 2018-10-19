A Mid-Michigan woman is nervous to leave her home as she recovers from being attacked by a dog.
Mackenzie Kerr said her neighbor’s put bull attacked her dog Max and then attacked her on Tuesday.
“I required plastic surgery to reconstruct my lip,” Kerr said.
In addition to stitches and visible scars on her face, she also has minor injuries to her knee.
But Max took the brunt of the vicious attack. He lost an eye and had other very serious injuries.
“His jaw is wired shut on the bottom. It’s broken,” Kerr said.
Kerr is frustrated knowing the attack could have been avoided.
The dog responsible for the injuries belongs to a neighbor and is now in the custody of Tuscola County Animal Control.
"Typically when an animal bites we quarantine the animal for a ten day observation period and the quarantine is just to monitor the animal closely for any signs of rabies," said Leigh Nacy, the Animal Control Director.
She said they told her the neighbors were in compliance by having the dogs in a kennel and on a leash. Kerr said that wasn’t the case on Tuesday.
“I just wished it would have been on a leash or something,” Kerr said.
Kerr has been terrified to go outside after the attack.
In the meantime, she is preparing for a long road to recovery for her and Max.
“My life’s not gonna be the same and I don’t know how many surgeries I have,” Kerr said.
TV5 went to Kerr’s neighbor’s house, but no one answered the door.
While in the quarantine process the owner must follow specific guidelines and must be with the dog at all times.
"During the quarantine period the animal can not be left outside alone it has to be leashed and accompanied by owner to relieve itself," Nacy said. "This animal will be put to sleep after the quarantine is up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.