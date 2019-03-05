Two dogs are adjusting to a new home after being abandoned inside a Michigan pet store.
“We don’t know anything about the dogs,” said Lauren Boesen with Pet Rescue.
All Poet Rescue knows is what was posted on Facebook.
A woman who said she was at Petco in Allen Park last night wrote that a couple brought the dogs into the store with leashes tied around their necks.
“Someone who works there said those dogs need to have collars on. And then the next thing they knew the dogs were left in the bathroom alone, crying” Boesen said.
When Boesen, and others working with Poet Rescue saw the post, they stepped in.
Newly named Marigold is between 10-and-12-years old, and Daffodil is 7 or 8.
Rescuers also believe Marigold could be Daffodil’s mother, but there is no way of knowing for sure.
“They also look like they’ve been bred multiple times, just by the condition of how they look,” Boesen said.
The pair are currently in emergency foster care and are up for adoption.
“They do appear bonded, so we would like them to be kept together,” Boesen said.
Poet Animal Rescue is taking donations to help with medical expenses for the dogs.
A vet will evaluate the dogs once the legal stray hold is up. By state law, shelters are required to hold a stray dog up to seven days and try to contact the owner, depending on the situation.
