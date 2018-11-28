If you were thinking about adding a furry friend to your family this holiday season, this weekend is the perfect time.
On Saturday, the Bissell Pet Foundation is teaming up with several Mid-Michigan shelters to allow people to adopt a pet for just $20.
“For us it is extremely important this time of year. It’s already hard enough just making sure that we’re getting these animals off the streets,” said Danielle Macko, with the Genesee County Animal Control.
Macko said the shelter is partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation to offer a day of discounted animal adoptions.
“All dogs and cat adoptions are only going to be $20. They are sponsoring everything. All the animals will be microchipped, spayed and neutered and vaccinated,” Macko said.
The Empty the Shelter Holiday Hope event takes place this Saturday at animal control.
Macko said they will have big and small animals.
“For the event we are going to have around 30 cats and kittens for adoption. When it comes to dogs it’ll be closer to around 60 or 70. Ages range, sex, size, everything,” Macko said.
On top of getting a friend for life, you will also get an adopt box filled with pet items from Bissel. The shelter is also giving away a goody bag for your new pet.
Macko said with recent construction at the shelter, the dogs and cats are hoping to go home soon.
“We are going through renovations right now. The entire shelter is under construction and it’s very stressful for the cats and dogs. So if we can get them into homes for the holidays it means the world,” Macko said.
To be eligible to adopt a pet at the Genesee County shelter, you must fill out an application and return it to the shelter by Friday. Applications can be picked up at the shelter.
