Six dogs had a terrifying night after they were left outside in the pouring rain.
A man was seen dumping the dogs at about 8:15 p.m. inside the back enclosure of the Humane Society of Midland County.
“I started pulling into the parking lot and these three dogs rushed out to meet me. My first thought was oh my God did all the dogs get out? I didn’t know what was going on,” Nikki Rayce, president of the Humane Society of Midland County said.
Rayce was the first person to get to the shelter. At first, she was unaware of the traumatic night the dogs had until she watched surveillance video.
“Three of the dogs had gotten out, they were throwing themselves at the gate. We had to watch hours of them as lightning was strobing everywhere and they’re just throwing themselves behind the tree, throwing themselves at the fence,” Rayce said.
The other three dogs were inside the outdoor enclosure.
She said she got the dogs inside right away and checked them out.
She said after viewing the video, she doesn’t understand how someone could do this.
“As a pet owner, I couldn’t imagine putting a pet owner through that,” Rayce said.
She said one of the dogs tore the entire pad off his foot during the chaos. She said the condition of the dogs isn’t the best.
“They have parasites really bad, they’re very thin, but they’re so sweet,” Rayce said.
Rayce said she wants people to utilize the shelter as a resource, especially in desperate situations. She said that dumping animals isn’t the way to get rid of animals because it’s illegal.
The Humane Society wants the person responsible for dumping the dogs to come forward.
“Number one, if they were strays, where did you find them? Number two, if you’re the owner, we need to know the medical history. Some are in bad shape, we need to make sure that any other dogs at the home are ok and if they need resources, we can help,” Rayce said.
If you recognize the man from the above picture or video, you’re urged to call Midland Police or the Humane Society of Midland County.
