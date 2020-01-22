A long haul for these new Mid-Michigan residents who came from thousands of miles away
Eight dogs are from Lebanon were brought to the U.S. for a new life.
“We've partnered with Animals Lebanon,” Beth Wellman, director of the Humane Society of Midland County. “They’re one of two shelters in the entire country.”
She says that in certain areas of Lebanon dogs have a hard life.
“There is a very, very large street dog population,” Wellman said. “Things have gotten a bit better in their country they just passed some animal cruelty laws.”
The Humane Society of Midland County took in 8 dogs and they arrived in Chicago Tuesday.
Then they were brought to Midland, where they were getting used to their new surroundings.
Wellman says they were rescued from a bad situation.
“With the help of the court system they were able to remove 13 pointers from pretty a horrendous neglect situation,” Wellman said. “The owner of those dogs was prosecuted for the first time ever in history for Lebanon, which was impressive.”
Four dogs have already been adopted in less than 24 hours, something that brings Wellman great satisfaction.
“We like to help whenever we can because it’s not the dog’s fault where they end up,” she said. “So, we like to offer them a better tomorrow.”
