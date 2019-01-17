Two dogs have been captured and are in quarantine after terrorizing a Mid-Michigan community on Thursday.
The dogs were roaming the area of Adams Boulevard and Storch in Saginaw.
Animal control managed to track them down after three different reports.
“They were pretty bad this morning. They were relentless,” said J.R. Heim, witness.
Heim said he witnesses the brutality out his window.
“It was pretty scary,” Heim said.
Heim said a couple was walking their small dog around Adams Boulevard and Storch when the dogs appeared and started to attack.
Heim said the dogs were surrounding the area.
“They’d run across the street and they’d just attack, like they would attack from different sides,” Heim said.
Michelle Sawyer, interim director of Saginaw County Animal Control, said she dispatched her officers when she heard of the attack.
“We’re really concerned about the puppy because we heard he was injured quite badly and taken to an emergency vet,” Sawyer said.
By the time Sawyer’s officers arrived, the dogs were attacking another dog on Brockway. The officers eventually caught up with the dogs after a third sighting.
“Makes me feel really good they’re off the street,” Heim said.
The dogs did not have collars and were not microchipped, according to Sawyer. She said their behavior could have been caused by a pack mentality.
“Dogs when loose will often act in ways they would not normally act. Sometimes out of fear or sometimes just out of wild instinct. Especially when they’re running together,” Sawyer said.
The future of these dogs is a little bit up in the air right now. They are on a 10-day quarantine and are being tested to see if they are aggressive. If they are they will be put down.
Sawyer hopes the owners of the dogs steps forward. They could be facing citations for the incidents.
