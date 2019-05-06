Two dogs were killed in a house fire in Flint Township Monday afternoon.
The fire broke out at a home in the 3000 block of Augusta Street about 12:30 p.m.
No one else was injured, according to the Flint Township police chief.
The house has been deemed uninhabitable and the Red Cross is assisting the family.
There is no word on the cause at this time.
