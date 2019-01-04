Several dogs are learning what it feels like to be loved and cared for after being rescued from deplorable conditions.
It took just a few hours for one of them to be scooped up by her new owner.
A tiny puppy, just 2 pounds and sweet as can be, didn’t have the greatest start in life until Clare County Animal Control stepped in.
“We found the dogs in crates they were standing in about 2 inches of urine and feces, there was food in some of the cages but no water in any of them,” said Ruanne Hicks with Clare County Animal Control.
The little Bichon Chihuahua mix was rescued from a suspected hoarding case along with three other small dogs and three cats.
“We’ve had them for about a week and we got them cleaned up got them deflead, vaccinated, so they’re ready to go to new homes,” Hicks said.
The shelter posted their story along with photos on Facebook and in less than 24 hours they had over a dozen comments and were fielding calls left and right.
Potential adopter Ashley Parker knew she had to move fast.
“I just so happened to be scrolling last night and saw this face and we had to come in and meet her,” Parker said.
Parker didn’t want to miss out on adopting the puppy she wanted so she waited outside the shelter doors before they even opened.
Because of the puppy’s neglect, the shelter says an adopter will have to take special care with training.
But Parker said this was all the more reason to take her home.
“I fell in love and then I picked her up and she snuggled in and licked my nose and that’s all it took,” Parker said.
At her new home, the little pup will join two older Yorkie siblings.
Parker said she’ll be spoiled with toys and treats and never have to look for water ever again but what they will be looking for is a name.
“That’s what we’re probably going to do this evening is figuring out what to call you,” Parker said.
The Clare County Animal Shelter said two more dogs were adopted later in the day. One is still available.
