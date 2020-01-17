They’re still search for two dogs after a morning house fire in Saginaw.
Firefighters were called to 401 S. Webster at around 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17.
Officials at the scene told TV5 that a homeowner was able to escape, but that her two dogs are unaccounted for.
