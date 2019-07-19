Several dogs are recovering after they showed signs of kennel cough at the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center.
Director Bonnie Kanicki said on June 25, the center was closed for cleaning.
The next day, three or four dogs showed signs of kennel cough, Kanicki said.
It’s an airborne upper respiratory infection that’s highly contagious, but not serious on its own, Kanicki said.
Often compared to the flu, pets will show signs of deep coughing and gagging.
At this time, the shelter can not prove where the kennel cough came from.
The infected dogs were quarantined and put under veterinary care.
Kanicki said over the course of three weeks, there were 27 dogs that showed signs of kennel cough.
Other dogs with strong immune systems were exposed to it but were not showing symptoms.
The shelter ultimately had to temporarily halt its dog adoptions, Kanicki said.
It is still open for cat adoptions and other services, like buying dog licenses and adoption inquiries.
Currently, seven dogs are being medically treated. Until they are cleared by veterinaries adoptions can not continue.
If there are no new infections, dog adoptions will likely start again on Tuesday, July 22.
