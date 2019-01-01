Two dogs are expected to make a full recovery after being rescued from a burning Michigan home.
Michigan State Police were called to a home in Emmet County on Dec. 27 for reports of the fire.
When troopers arrived, they learned the people inside had escaped, but two dogs were still in the home, which was full of smoke and partially engulfed in flames.
A trooper went in, and found a one-year-old Great Dane puppy named Luffy.
With the help of a volunteer firefighter, the trooper went back in a second time and found the second dog, a three-year-old Great Dane named Igneel.
Igneel was suffering from smoke inhalation and was unconscious.
The dog was taken outside where troopers gave it some oxygen.
Both dogs are expected to make a full recovery.
