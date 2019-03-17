Police in suburban Detroit say 33 dogs have been rescued from a garage in a cemetery.
Roseville police say a 51-year-old woman residing in a home next to the garage told officers she was operating a rescue nearby before recently moving the dogs to the Roseville location. She said the garage was serving as temporary quarters for the dogs.
Police say they were alerted to the situation Saturday by a passer-by.
They say the dogs were held in various cages and needed immediate attention due to conditions at the garage.
Police didn't identify the woman or say if she'll face criminal charges.
The incident comes about a month after 53 dogs were removed from a box truck in the driveway of a home in nearby Sterling Heights.
