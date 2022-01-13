24 dogs have the chance at loving, forever homes after investigators say they were rescued from a puppy mill roughly 10 months ago.
Their accused owner, Joe Horne Jr., had a hearing Tuesday where he was found in contempt of court. As a result, the judge ordered him to serve 93 days in jail and the dogs can now be adopted out.
One of the people taking care of the dogs said it's been a long time coming.
"We've been waiting almost a year for this case to come to close. So, they are now free to be their own dogs and get homes of their own," said Yasmin Adams.
Five of the 24 seized dogs have already been adopted. Adams has been taking care of three of them with plans to take in a couple more.
