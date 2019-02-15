Almost 200 dogs were rescued by the Human Society International (HSI) from a dog meat farm in South Korea, and eight of the dogs are heading to Mid-Michigan.
The Humane Society of Midland county will be taking in these dogs for rehabilitation and adoption.
Earlier this week, the animal welfare organization closed a breeding facility in Hongseong, rescuing nearly 200 dogs.
The breeds ranged from chihuahuas, corgis, huskies, jindos, Yorkshire terriers, poodles, Pomeranians, shih tzus, and French bulldogs.
This is the 14th dog meat farm that HSI said it has closed since 2015. However, this is the first time the group has discovered a facility where dogs are bred for pet trade and destined for the meat trade.
“The lines between puppy mills and dog meat farms are routinely blurred throughout South Korea. These dogs are suffering at the hands of two abusive industries, their ultimate fate depending on whether they will sell for more money as a pet or for meat. No matter where the dogs go, the conditions at this farm are horrifying. It is an immense relief to be able to rescue them and find them new homes. For them the nightmare is over, and we hope that by exposing their suffering we can hasten the end of the entire industry for good.” Nara Kim, HSI/Korea’s dog meat campaigner said.
More than 75 of these dogs will arrive in Chicago over the next week, where the Humane Society of the United States’ Shelter and Rescue Partners in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin will take them in to find them new homes. A few dogs will be transported separately to Shelter and Rescue Partners in California, New York, Maryland, and Virginia.
The dogs will arrive in Chicago on Tues. Feb. 19., then will be taken to the Humane Society of Midland County.
