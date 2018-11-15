Dozens of dogs have been adopted out after someone surrendered 27 chihuahua-mix dogs to the Clare County Animal Shelter.
It happened on Wednesday, Nov. 14. By the time the shelter closed on Thursday, all of the dogs have been adopted out, the shelter said.
"Thanks so much to our public for coming out and adopting our Chihuahuas," the shelter said in a Facebook post. "It has been a great day for these little dogs."
The shelter said all of the dogs were very social and appeared to be in good health. They ranged in ages from 4-months-old to 7-years-old.
The dogs were adopted with a spay/neuter contract, requiring the dogs to be altered within 30 days, the shelter said.
All dogs have had one distemper/parvo vaccine and have been treated for fleas and dewormed, the shelter said.
