Dozens of dogs have been adopted out after someone surrendered 27 chihuahua-mix dogs to the Clare County Animal Shelter.
It happened on Wednesday, Nov. 14. By 3 p.m. on Thursday, all of the dogs except two have been adopted out, the shelter said.
"Thanks so much to our public for coming out and adopting our Chihuahuas. At this point there are only two males left and they have several people interested. It has been a great day for these little dogs," the shelter said in a Facebook post.
The shelter said all dogs are very social and appear to be in good health. They range in ages from 4-months-old to 7-years-old.
The dogs will be adopted with a spay/neuter contract, requiring the dogs to be altered within 30 days, the shelter said.
The adoption fee is $30 with a $50 refundable spay/neuter deposit and a $10 refundable license deposit.
All dogs have had one distemper/parvo vaccine and have been treated for fleas and dewormed, the shelter said.
If you are interested in adopting one of the remaining dogs contact the shelter at 989-539-3221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.