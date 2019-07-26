The Justice Department approved T-Mobile's $26 billion takeover of Sprint - its rival.
The nation's third and fourth largest wireless carriers reached a deal that will cost them about nine million subscribers.
The companies agreed to spin-off Sprint's pre-paid wireless business to Dish.
Democratic attorneys general from several states, including Michigan, have sued to stop the takeover. They cited consumer harm.
The merger still must win approval from the Federal Communications Commission.
