The Department of Justice issued a new rule for gun dealers with federal licenses.
Starting Feb. 3, some firearm dealers will be required to make secure gun storage devices available for purchase.
"We need to lock up stuff to protect ourself, and protect everyone around us," said Glenn Duncan, owner of Duncan’s Outdoor Shop.
The Department of Justice is issuing a new rule to make that easier for gun owners. It is requiring gun dealers with federal licenses to also carry gun storage devices for purchase.
"Michigan has really been on the wagon for that for the last many years," Duncan said.
Duncan said the new regulation is not going to affect Michigan all that much.
"We already have a bunch of paperwork we have in Michigan trigger lock statement you have to sign, and we have to sign saying you have a trigger lock or some device already going with your gun home," Duncan said.
Duncan said those devices have already been at his store for years.
"Well yes, there's not a gun shop, and I go to a lot of gun shops because I represent the Michigan Retailers Association of National Shooting Sports Foundation and we're always looking at gun shops and stuff to see that they're meeting standards," Duncan said.
Duncan said this kind of action to increase gun safety, especially on the national level, is a good thing.
"We need to get more people educated that just taking a trigger lock home and leaving it setting there isn't the answer. If you know your kids, you know your family, you need to lock 'em up," Duncan said.
