A call about domestic violence took a turn when the suspect allegedly made statements he would kill any police officers who tried to arrest him.
It started on April 2 at about 6:30 p.m. when Michigan State Police (MSP) were called to a home in Interlochen for reports of domestic violence.
Before troopers could arrive, officials said dispatch reported that 32-year-old John Halloway had run into some nearby woods with a knife and made statements about killing any officers who tried to take him into custody.
When troopers arrived, they said they found evidence that Halloway had assaulted, and choked his wife. But despite a two-hour search of the area, they couldn’t find him.
Then shortly before midnight troopers said they learned Halloway had returned to his house.
Officers found him in his garage, and said they identified themselves, and ordered Halloway to the ground.
MSP said Halloway didn’t listen, and instead took an “aggressive posture while yelling obscenities”.
Officers then used physical force to take him into custody.
Officials said no weapons were found on him, and that evidence at the scene suggested he had been both drinking and using marijuana.
A felony warrant was issued, charging Halloway with two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, and one count of domestic violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.