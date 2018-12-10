A man and woman were arrested on drug and assault-related charges after a domestic fight led troopers to a home in Otsego County, police said.
On Dec. 4 at about 12:40 a.m., Michigan State Police Troopers were sent to a home in Otsego Lake Township for a suspicious situation.
The caller, identified as 25-year-old Chelsea Duty from Gaylord, tried to call off the responders but troopers continued to the scene.
When they arrived, troopers found evidence that Duty was assaulted by 44-year-old Jeremy Phillips from Flint.
Phillips fled from the scene, but Gaylord Police later located him and took him into custody.
Troopers said they found substances suspected to be methamphetamine and LSD.
Duty was arrested due to the substances found and was lodged in the Otsego County Jail.
She was charged with possession of meth and possession of LSD.
Phillips was charged with possession of meth and domestic violence.
