Communities across Mid-Michigan on lock down, with that a rise in domestic violence calls and people isolated in bad situations.
“We are seeing a study flow of and we haven’t seen a decrease with a steady flow of clients,” Michelle Rosynsky said.
She is the CEO of the YWCA of greater flint and she has concerns.
“Domestic violence is driven by power and control,” she said. “So, we know that social distancing and this idea of isolation is a way for a perpetrator to control their victim. It gives them a good reason to isolate from other people.”
While her agency hasn't seen a dramatic increase in the amount of calls on domestic violence, Rosynsky says they are not going down.
She anticipates a large rise in calls if the COVID-19 crisis continues.
“Our big task right now is, of course, to continue to serve clients and also get the word out to the community that we are open,” Rosynsky said.
The most important thing victims can do is reach out for help during this time and remove themselves out of a bad situation. The sooner the better.
She says there is always someone that can help.
“We are offering the services that we are because we know that at time like this where there is isolation. Domestic violence can go up,” Rosynsky said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.