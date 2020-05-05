Domino's stores in Saginaw and Flint are looking to hire 75 team members.
The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers, and managers.
“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and the Greater Flint and Saginaw areas are no different,” said Ronnie Asmar, director of operations for the Flint Domino’s franchisee. “Stores across this area are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”
If you are interested in applying, click here.
