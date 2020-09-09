Domino’s Pizza and Michigan law enforcement are offering a reward for information in the shooting of a delivery driver.
Domino’s, Michigan State Police and Saginaw Major Crimes Unit have partnered to offer $2,500 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of whoever’s responsible for the assault on the driver.
Around 1 a.m. Monday, a 20-year-old Saginaw man was delivering pizza to a home on Pine Meadow Court in Saginaw.
When he tried to deliver the pizza, he learned no one had ordered pizza.
Investigators said they believe whoever ordered the pizza gave fake information which lead to the delivery driver going to Pine Meadow.
When the driver got back to his vehicle, gunshots were fired, and he was hit twice.
He drove from the scene and while trying to drive himself to the hospital he lost consciousness and crashed the vehicle.
The driver is in critical but stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Trooper Pete Oskvarek, at 989-415-2150.
