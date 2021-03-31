The community is working to honor a name near and dear to the TV5 family, Don Chiodo.
Chiodo, a former employee and Central Michigan sports broadcaster died in a car crash in December of 2019.
Friends and family are raising money to name a piece of Central Michigan University after him.
Matt Columbus, Chiodo’s son-in-law, is organizing the fundraiser to honor the revered veteran Central Michigan University sports broadcaster and former TV5 reporter killed in a two-vehicle crash on M-46 in Seville Township in December 2019.
“It's a big deal for the family, I know it would be a big deal for Don. And I'm just happy that the community is responding in the way that they are,” Columbus said.
Don was “the voice of the Chippewas” for over a decade, calling the play by play for men’s football and basketball. Clearly his true passion in life.
Columbus easily convinced the CMU athletic department to name the broadcast booth at the stadium in Chiodo’s name. He's raising money to memorialize his love for CMU Broadcasting and Athletics.
“It's one thing to get well wishes from people, it's another when they're willing to reach into their hard-earned money and donate to a cause,” Columbus said.
Columbus and his family recalling countless holidays would either show up late or leave early to travel to games with the teams. Chiodo had an immense impact on many people.
“We knew Don as just a goofy dad, a goofy father-in-law, a tennis player. We didn't really know how many people his actions impacted,” Columbus said.
Family members were blown away by the support from the CMU community. The momentum and support for the broadcast booth dedication enormous.
All the money raised will benefit the CMU community by financing the dedication and then funding a scholarship in Chiodo's name.
