Family, friends and hockey fans will soon say their goodbyes to former Los Angeles Kings and Saginaw Gears coach Don Perry.
Perry passed away at 89-years-old at a nursing home in Arizona.
He was the first coach of the Saginaw Gears from 1972-1981 and led the team to two Turner Cup playoff championships in nine seasons.
In 2014, Perry was inducted into the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame, along with his 1976-77 Saginaw Gears team.
He was also known for coaching the Kings when they miraculously came back to win in overtime in the game dubbed “Miracle on Manchester”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.