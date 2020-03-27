Caseville resident Scott Pomerville says he's following Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home order.
"I am personally not leaving my county," he said.
But Pomerville says he's seen several travelers heading up north, to his neck of the woods, during this coronavirus pandemic.
"I think that this order needs to be critiqued if you will, or slightly adjusted to stay at your primary residence," he said.
According to the governor's stay home, stay safe order, the exceptions to the rule are returning to a home or place of residence from outside Michigan, leaving the state for a home or residence elsewhere, traveling between two residences within the state, or as required by law enforcement or a court order.
But Pomerville says travelers need to stay at home, because they don't have the medical resources to handle an epidemic.
"Because our particular little county up here, our hospital does not have the provisions if we get hit like some of the bigger cities," he said.
It's why he's encouraging all Michiganders, to hunker down, stay safe and avoid vacationing up north, so that the virus doesn't continue to spread.
"Stay there,” he said. “Do not leave your county because if you understood that you're going to do more harm than good potentially. Then we should all as Michiganders understand what this means and do our part to support that."
