Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle will visit Michigan on Monday, Sept, 14.
Guilfoyle is an advisor to President Trump.
The Make America Great Again event will take place in Harrison Charter Twp. at the Bumpers Landing Boat Club.
Musical artist Kid Rock will also take part in the event.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event kicks off at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.