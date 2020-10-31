Hundreds spent their Saturday morning outside in the cold, why?
"To support our president of the United States," Travis Salsgiver said.
Donald Trump Junior joined Rockstar Ted Nugent for a campaign event in Davison michigan.
The supporters gathered at Williams Gun Sight Company.
The message was a call to action
"You have to get everybody you know to vote," Nugent said.
"We need you out there,” Trump Jr. said. “We need you calling your friends. We need you texting them and making sure they vote. Vote early and bring them to the polls. Do not take anything for granted."
In these final days leading up to the election, we're seeing an emphasis on michigan from both parties.
President Donald Trump has rallies scheduled in-state both Sunday and Monday, ending his campaign in Grand Rapids.
And the former Vice President Joe Biden was in Flint today.
TV5’s Kendall Keys spoke with the president's son one-on-one to find out why the final campaign push is so concentrated here.
"I think it's an important push because we're fighting for these kinds of people,” Trump Jr. said. “Hardworking men and women. Blue collar women and men."
Still, multiple polls nationwide, like this one by CBS, show President Trump trailing Biden.
“He still feels confident in the outcome,” Trump Jr. said. "I think it feels pretty good. You see the energy of the crowd that's out here. I'd like you to compare that from me to what Obama and Biden will do down the road. I don't think it will even be close."
The countdown to the final vote stands at just 3 days and he says it'll be another four years for his dad.
"Donald Trump is a man of action and he's going to keep delivering for the American people."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.