Donald Trump Jr. will be joined by Ted Nugent when he makes a campaign stop for his father in Davison this weekend.
Donald Trump Jr, Nugent, and sportsman Cam Hanes will host two “Make America Great Again” events on Oct 31.
One will be at Williams Gun Sight Company in Davison, at 11 a.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.
The other will take place in Traverse City.
