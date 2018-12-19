The Salvation Army of Genesee County is working to bring some Christmas cheer to needy families.
On Saturday, Dec. 22, from 3-7 p.m. you are being encouraged to head to the City of Burton Fire Department and donate a new toy for a child in need.
Santa, Rudolph, Olaf and Marshal from Paw Patrol will be at Burton Fire Station 1, 2031 East Bristol Rd. during the event.
If you donate a toy, grab a free cup of coffee from Biggby Coffee. And if you purchase the new toy from Walmart, bring the receipt with you, and you’ll get a goodie bag compliments of Walmart.
If you can’t make it out, you can still support the toy drive by texting: BURTON to 41444 to make a donation.
