The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to be a lifeline this holiday season by donating blood or platelets, and now they’re offering a reward for those that do.
The American Red Cross said that as schedules fill with holiday parties, shopping, and fun with family and friends, many blood and platelet donors delay giving. Unfortunately, that may lead to delays in treatments for patients relaying on blood. Currently, there is a critical need for type O donors.
If you donate between Nov. 18-Dec. 10, you’ll receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. CLICK HERE for restrictions.
Additionally, those who give between Nov. 27-30 will receive an exclusive long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last. Click here to find a blood drive.
