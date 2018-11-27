During the holiday season many families, veterans and senior citizens are alone or cannot afford to prepare a holiday meal for themselves.
WNEM is asking that we pull together to make this holiday season as wonderful as possible for our friends and neighbors within our community.
The TV5 Giving Back Phone Bank is sponsored by Isabella Bank. You can donate to the Rescue Ministries by calling 800-257-8943.
You can also drop off food donations to any Isabella Bank location.
