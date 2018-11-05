Donate some venison, and you could win a $500 Jay’s Sporting Goods gift card.
Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger – in partnership with the DNR, Jay’s Sporting Goods, the Food Bank Council of Michigan and deer processor Carson Village Market – is offering a special opportunity for hunters to donate venison to those in need.
Hunters who donate a deer from noon to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 and 17 and from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 18 at Jay’s Sporting Goods in Clare will be entered in to win the Jay’s gift card.
Since 1991, Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger, an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization, has worked to help connect donors, wild game processors and charities that help feed those in need.
“Since the beginning, an estimated 637,000 pounds of donated venison – which equates to more than 3 million meals – has helped food banks, pantries and shelters fight hunger in Michigan,” said Ray Rustem, who coordinates the DNR's participation in the Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger program. “We encourage hunters to consider donating – each deer donated will provide more than 125 meals.”
Hunters who want to donate a deer but can’t make it to the event at Jay’s can find a list of participating processors throughout the state at sportsmenagainsthunger.org.
