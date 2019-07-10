The Jim Carbary Memorial Swim donation is allowing the Bay County Community Center Pool to host free swim for children 17 and under.
The free swim will be available throughout the remainder of the swim season on Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m.
The American Legion Post 18 coordinated with the Kawkawlin VFW Post 6950 to continue free swim for children in the Bay County community.
The free-swimming donation provides a safe and joyous recreational experience for the children in the community.
The pool will be open until mid-August. It’s open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information visit https://www.baycounty-mi.gov/communitycenter/community-center-pool.aspx. You may also call 989-894-0671 for further details.
