Pets in one Saginaw County community are a little safer thanks to a donation to the fire department.
Rodney Collins, from Invisible Fence of the Tri-Cities donated two pet oxygen tank kits to the Thomas Township Public Safety Department.
The kits will be placed on fire trucks and can deliver oxygen to pets during an emergency.
