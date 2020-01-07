A young Saginaw boy felt the call to action to provide some warmth for those waiting in the cold for their bus to arrive. But the community’s response was far more than he anticipated.
“Hats, gloves, scarves and mittens,” Jayden Brummit says.
Donations are overflowing at the Saginaw Transit authority for Jayden's drive.
8-year-old Brummit first started passing out these items with his mom to help people standing in the cold at bus stops. A temporary fix to what's really pushing for bus shelters.
“We're hoping that if they can't get a roof or at least something in the meantime,” Jayden said. “They'll at least be warm enough.”
Jayden is now partnering with stars to make bus shelters a reality and collect even more items for bus riders
So far Jayden's drive at STARS has collected over 200 donations to pass out around Saginaw.
“He has a very simple goal, which is for the people in this community to be warm and safe,” STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens said. “You can't argue with that.”
And those people are grateful for little Jayden and his big heart.
Jayden is shocked at his impact but happy to help so many people warm this winter.
“Sometimes I don't even realize it’s happening,” Brummit says. “And then somedays it’s like holy cow this is really happening this is real life and then I’m happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.