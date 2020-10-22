Leaders from more than a hundred hospitals are imploring Michigan residents to be smart about the coronavirus and follow safety protocols before hospitals become overwhelmed like they were during the early days of the pandemic.
The growing sense of urgency coming as hospitalizations have surged 80 percent in recent weeks.
"We've had some of the highest numbers that we've had since the beginning of the pandemic, and I know that is currently taking place throughout the state as well," said Bay County health Officer Joel Strasz.
He says their positivity rate is now over five percent and that their cases per million are about 78 to 79 per one million.
It's why they've been working closely with McLaren Bay Region to try to curtail the spread of COVID-19, but he adds that several factors are conspiring to impede their progress.
"We've got the colder weather that's coming into play, folks are not really spending a lot of time outdoors, they're congregating indoors,” Strasz said. “And they're spending more time together, and they may not be wearing masks or distancing like they should."
Strasz also says at least one building in every school district in Bay County has seen a positive case during the past seven days.
He acknowledges some people might feel mask fatigue but says don't let your guard down.
"A lot of people may not realize that they are essentially coming down with the symptoms of COVID-19 until it's almost too late,” he says. “We want people to be cognizant of their own health status and the risk that they may be taking into consideration."
