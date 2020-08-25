The matriarch of the Bavarian Inn’s Zehnder family, Dorothy Zehnder, has been named a 2020 inductee into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame.
Dorothy is the co-founder and co-owner of Frankenmuth’s Bavarian Inn and the many business operations attached to the name.
The enterprise includes Bavarian Inn Restaurant and Castle Shops, Covered Bridge Gift Shops, Frankenmuth River Place Shops, Frankenmuth Gift Shops Inc., Bavarian Inn Lodge, and a specialty line of food products.
At full employment, there are about 1,000 team members and more than 900,000 meals served annually.
At 98-years-young, Dorothy doesn’t have any plans to retire and continues to work at the restaurant.
She and her late husband William “Tiny” Zehnder have three children, 10 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.
Nine family members hold a leadership role in the different business operations.
This latest honor is one of her many achievements during her 83 years in business.
Later this year she is being recognized with the Saginaw Chamber’s Lifetime Community Service Award.
“Our entire family is thrilled for Dorothy to be honored this way,” said Judy Zehnder Keller, daughter. “As our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother she means so much to our family, to the entire Frankenmuth community and to everyone throughout the state of Michigan. It is a well-deserved recognition.”
Dorothy, with five other new nominees, will be honored at a ceremony on Oct. 15 in Lansing.
The other nominees include:
- Najah Bazzy, RN, an internationally recognized healer, humanitarian and interfaith leader, and founder of Zaman International.
- Dr. Glenda Price, first African American president of Marygrove College and to serve as the national president of the American Society for Medical Technology.
- Martha Teichner a CBS Sunday Morning correspondent since 1993, earning multiple national awards including 10 Emmy Awards.
- Liz Jackson was a founding member and officer of the Trade Union Leadership Council, a nationally recognized organization credited with advancing black political development within the UAW.
- Ruth Westbrook was part of NASA's Apollo 11 project, where she wrote a program for all the steps used to get a man to the moon and back and see how long it took in real-time to be completed. Essentially, Ruth was one of the "Human Math Computers" depicted in the movie “Hidden Figures.”
