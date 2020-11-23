A Mid-Michigan matriarch is preparing to celebrate a big birthday.
Frankenmuth’s Dorothy Zehnder turns 99-years-old on Dec. 1.
Not about to be stopped by the pandemic, Dorothy, co-founder of the Bavarian Inn Restaurant, still works 6 days a week in the kitchen.
“Dorothy loves people,” says granddaughter Katie Zehnder Weiss. “She loves to cook and bring joy to people with our many menu offerings.”
Fans of Dorothy are invited to send her birthday greetings by email: events@bavarianinn.com. Dorothy will remain inside the Bavarian Inn kitchen and not greet the public on Dec 1st.
A recent Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame inductee, Dorothy is also the author of three cookbooks, “Cookies and Bars” published in 1986. “Come Cook with Me,” published in 2011, and the follow-up “From My Kitchen to Yours,” published in 2014.
Dorothy grew up in Reese, and founded the Bavarian Inn with her late husband, William “Tiny” Zehnder. Her children and their spouses, along with her grandchildren – a total of 9 family members – work alongside her every day to continue the success story of the Bavarian Inn.
