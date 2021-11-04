The co-founder of the family-owned Bavarian Inn Restaurant, Dorothy Zehnder, will celebrate her 100th birthday on Dec. 1.

Dorothy still works nearly every day alongside her children and their spouses as well as her grandchildren. For more than 80 years, she has been instrumental to the Bavarian Inn and the several other operations under it.

“Dorothy loves people,” says Katie Zehnder Weis, Dorothy’s granddaughter. “She loves to cook and bring joy to people with our many menu offerings.”

When Dorothy isn’t working, she’s spending time with her three children, 10 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.

Recently, Dorothy was inducted into Michigan’s Hall of Fame and a recipient of the Saginaw Lifetime Achievement Award. She also authored three cookbooks including Cookies and Bars published in 1986, Come Cooke with Me published in 2011, and the follow From My Kitchen to Yours published in 2014.

Growing up on a farm in Reese, Dorothy founded the Bavarian Inn with her late husband William “Tiny” Zehnder. At full employment, the Bavarian Inn Corporation has 1,000 employees, serves thousands of people in a single day, and dishes out 900,000 meals annually.