Get ready to wish the Bavarian Inn Restaurant’s matriarch a happy 97th birthday!
On Saturday, Dec. 1 Dorothy Zehnder, the head of the Zehnder family, will celebrate her 97th birthday.
It’s been a big year for Zehnder, and the Bavarian Inn, with 2018 marking both 130 years of service for the Inn, and 70-years of service for Dorothy herself.
Love Dorothy? Let her know it! Send her a birthday greetings by email to: events@bavarianinn.com.
“Our mother views our guests as friends,” said Bill Zehnder, president of the Bavarian Inn Restaurant. “She has been truly touched in the past by birthday greetings and well wishes, and I know she’ll appreciate them even more during this special year.”
