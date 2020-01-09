Check out this dynamic duo!
The Bavarian Inn Restaurant is congratulating Dorothy Zehnder and Virgil Diamond for providing guests with “70 years of enjoyable experiences.”
The two have worked together at the Frankenmuth restaurant for decades.
"It's hard to believe it's been that long already. Seems like we just started," Diamond said.
Diamond spends most of his time working in the city's River Place Shops.
Zehnder, 98, still works full time, and said the secret to living a long and happy life is staying active, doing what she loves, and of course, chicken.
"Fried chicken, boiled chicken, chicken noodle soup. I eat chicken every day," Zehnder said.
Check out our 1-on-1 with Dorothy by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.