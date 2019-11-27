A Mid-Michigan matriarch is celebrating a big birthday this weekend.
Frankenmuth’s Dorothy Zehnder turns 98-years-old on Sunday, December 1.
TV5 spoke with Zehnder, the head of the Bavarian Inn empire, about her decades in the restaurant business and what it’s like to be her own boss.
Zehnder works hard to make sure everything at the Bavarian Inn is up to par.
“Getting already for a big day,” Zehnder said.
Although they are preparing for the Thanksgiving customers that will be coming in, Sunday is Zehnder’s day as she will be celebrating her 98th birthday.
“I will be 98, yes,” Zehnder said.
She said she doesn’t plan on taking off Sunday, in fact, she will be at the restaurant serving pasta.
“Our famous chicken pasta,” Zehnder said. “I like to come to work, I like to visit with people and do my daily routine and just kind of go with the flow.”
Although its another year of life for Zehnder, she feels it’s another day in the life.
“Well I tell you I don’t think I feel any different at 98 than I felt maybe at 78,” Zehnder said.
Zehnder said her secret to living a long happy life is staying active, doing what she loves, and of course chicken.
“I try to get enough rest and I eat a lot of chicken,” Zehnder said.
She said that’s something she doesn’t plan on changing.
She said that she’s looking forward to her birthday. She’s going to continue doing what she’s always done.
“I’ve had a good life, a good life,” Zehnder said.
